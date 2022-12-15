A charity game will be held at Pwllheli’s Rec ground in memory a football-mad local legend and to raise money for a good cause.
A Pwllheli Veterans side will face their Nefyn United counterparts on Tuesday, 27 December in a Cofio Bernie Smith match.
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Smith passed away in 2017 after a lengthy battle with Motor Neurone Disease. He was 66 years old.
A renowned figure in Pwllheli, and across the Llŷn Peninsula, he was known for his love of football, coaching and his years of distinguished service for Pwllheli RNLI.
He received the ‘Coach of the Year’ accolade in the 1996 ‘Dwyfor Sports Council’ awards.
Kicking off at 1pm, money will be collected on the day in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association.