Cofis set to celebrate World Cup qualification

The Wales emblem on the Maes in Caernarfon ( Cambrian News )

Caernarfon is set to celebrate Wales qualifying for the World Cup with a special event within the town walls.

The event organised by Llety Arall hopes to celebrate the fact that Cymru has reached the World Cup tournament in Qatar and give attendees the opportunity to hear from some of the most prominent voices in Welsh football.

Rhys Iorwerth, a prominent Welsh poet and football fan will be joined in conversation by Sioned Dafydd, a reporter and presenter with S4C’s football programme Sgorio, Heledd Anna, BBC Radio Cymru’s sports presenter, and Sara Pennant, Football Association Wales’ communications manager.

Osian Owen, who’s organising the event on behalf of Llety Arall said: “Three of our contributors are amongst the most prominent voices in Welsh football, bringing a wealth of knowledge and insight as we look forward to a winter of electrifying football.

“Rhys is the perfect compère for the night. An award-winning local poet who frequently documents the fortunes of the Welsh football team through his poetry.

“He has experience of combining his ability to write with his passion for football, recently visiting Caernarfon Town’s Girls’ Football Club to compose a special anthem!

“Also, in 2020 Rhys hosted a one-off radio programme examining the influence that the national football team has on our national identity in Wales.

“He will be grilling Heledd Anna, BBC Radio Cymru’s sports presenter and Sioned Dafydd, a presenter with S4C’s Sgorio about the prospects of the national team in Qatar.

“A native of Caernarfon, Sara Pennant will also be joining the panel, offering a distinctive insight as a part of FA Wales’ central communication team, under the leadership of Old Colwyn born Ian Gwyn Hughes.

“The town of Caernarfon is proud to have Sara as one of our own, playing a key part in the FAW’s effort to give the Welsh language and Welsh identity an international platform.

“The night promises to be interesting, and a perfect opportunity to look forward to Quatar.”

Cymru yng Nghwpan y Byd will be held at Lle Arall, the community room located at Llety Arall, a community enterprise offering accommodation in the heart of Caernarfon on 25 July at 7pm.

Although the conversation will be through the medium of Welsh, simultaneous translation can be provided upon request.

It will be a hybrid event, with some of the contributors joining remotely. Those who wish to join the event are welcome to do so in the flesh or virtually.