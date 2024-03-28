COLEG Meirion-Dwyfor student Mared Griffiths has been called up to the Cymru women’s squad for Euro qualifying games against Croatia and Kosovo.
The 17-year-old is one of five young players selected for their first full senior cap.
Cymru kick off their campaign against Croatia at Cae Ras in Wrexham on Friday, 5 April before facing Kosovo in Podujevo on Tuesday, 9 April.
Manager Rhian Wilkinson has announced a strong 26-player squad for her first matches in charge of the side.
Cymru squad: Olivia CLARK (Bristol City), Laura O’SULLIVAN (Cardiff City Ladies), Soffia KELLY (FAW Girls Academy South), Rhiannon ROBERTS (Real Betis), Charlie ESTCOURT (Reading), Josie GREEN (Leicester City), Hayley LADD (Manchester United), Gemma EVANS (Manchester United), Mayzee DAVIES (Manchester United), Lily WOODHAM (Seattle Reign), Ella POWELL (Bristol City), Sophie INGLE (Chelsea), Alice GRIFFITHS (Southampton), Angharad JAMES (Seattle Reign), Elena COLE (FAW Girls Academy South), Lois JOEL (London City Lionesses), Rachel ROWE (Rangers), Ffion MORGAN (Bristol City), Jess FISHLOCK (Seattle Reign), Ceri HOLLAND (Liverpool), Ellen JONES (Sunderland), Elise HUGHES (Crystal Palace), Mary MCATEER (Sunderland), Kayleigh BARTON (Charlton Athletic), Mared GRIFFITHS (FAW Girls Academy North), Ania DENHAM (Wolverhampton Wanderers).