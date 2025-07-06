BALA Town have bolstered their squad ahead of the new JD Cymru Premier by bringing exciting Egyptian forward Hussein Mehasseb back to Maes Tegid and signing highly-rated defender Harry Dean from Wrexham AFC.
After an eye-catching spell with the Lakesiders in early 2024, where he quickly became a fan favourite with his goal scoring exploits and attacking flair, Mehasseb is now back, ready to light up the Cymru Premier once again.
The skilful forward made an immediate impact during his first stint at Bala, offering creativity, goals, and a spark in the final third. His return adds further strength and variety to Steve Fisher’s attacking options.
Speaking on his return, Mehasseb said: “I’m really happy to be back at Bala! It really feels like home here — the fans, the lads, the whole club.
“I’m here to work hard, enjoy my football, and help bring more good times this season.
“I have a great relationship with the manager and staff and I’m thankful to them for bringing me back and I hope we can have a good season together.”
Manager Fisher added: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Hussein back with us. He’s an exciting player who brings real technical quality to our attack with razor sharp finishing.
“The fans loved his goals last season, and we know he’ll be a big part of what we’re building here.”
Talented 19-year-old defender Dean arrives at Maes Tegid from the Racecourse, where he has been a standout performer in their youth and reserve setups — earning recognition as a promising prospect for the future having been with club since the age of eight.
Known for his composure on the ball, intelligent movement, and excellent passing range, Dean will now look to take the next step in his development with Bala Town.
His arrival adds youthful energy, technical quality and real young potential to Fisher’s evolving squad.
Speaking after completing his move, Dean said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Bala. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me at a club that’s always pushing for the top of the league.
“I have watched them several times last season and know a few of the coaches at the club, so it will be like being at home. I can’t wait to get started working hard to help the team.”
Fisher added: “Harry is a really exciting young player with bags of potential.
“We’re building for the future as well as the present — and bringing in someone of Harry’s ability and attitude is a great step forward for us. I’m looking forward to seeing him develop with us this season.”
The signings signal Bala’s continued ambition to put together a squad capable of challenging at the top of Welsh football.
