IN a significant boost for their European aspirations, veteran goalkeeper Connor Roberts has sensationally come out of retirement to join Caernarfon Town.
The move sees Roberts, a key figure in The New Saints' domestic treble last season (JD Cymru Premier, JD Welsh Cup, and Nathaniel MG Cup), bring a wealth of experience to the Cofis.
The Canaries will play their home games at Llandudno’s Go Goodwins Stadium for the 2025/26 season while vital work is carried out at their usual home, the Carling Oval.
Roberts' return to the pitch is particularly poignant.
In February, the 32-year-old had announced his retirement at the end of the last season, citing mental health issues following the tragic suicide of his father, former Stoke City goalkeeper Stuart Roberts, in 2023.
During an interview with the Football Association of Wales for Mental Health Awareness Week, Roberts openly discussed his personal struggles with mental health while navigating grief.
The Wrexham-born stopper, whose career began at Everton and included stints at Fulham, Cheltenham Town, and Bangor City, received a call-up for a Cymru training camp in Spain this past May under national team manager Craig Bellamy.
Bellamy, at the time, spoke highly of Roberts: "Connor is someone I have been aware of for a while and he has been on the cusp of being involved over the last year. He is a resilient and hard-working person both on and off the pitch.
“His call-up is well deserved and he will have a positive impact on camp this week with the rest of the squad.
“I hope the experience is one that Connor will treasure as he transitions to life outside of playing."
Roberts himself expressed his gratitude following the national team call-up, stating, "I shall cherish every minute and, again, I'm so grateful for this opportunity."
