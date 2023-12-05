Coleg Menai has joined forces with Caernarfon Town Football Club (CTFC) to help launch the careers of local sporting talent.
Aled Jones-Griffith, principal of Coleg Menai, and Marc Lloyd Williams, Coleg Menai’s academi dordinator and sports lecturer, joined Barry Evans, CTFC’s commercial manager and the football club’s head of coaching and academy, Dave Cavanagh, at the The Oval to formalise the partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This ground-breaking partnership will see CTFC’s Under 16s, Under 19s, and First Team players making regular visits to Coleg Menai’s state-of-the-art £8 million sports hall, known as ‘Canolfan Chwaraeon,’ every six to eight weeks.
During these visits, the players will engage in fitness assessments and attend classroom sessions, guided by the seasoned sports lecturers of Coleg Menai.
CTFC Under 16s and 19s Academy players will also benefit from careers advice provided by the college’s Learner Services, and will also be offered a guaranteed college place, should they meet the academic requirements for their chosen course.
Whilst studying at college, the learners will be offered the opportunity to play for Coleg Menai’s football Academi, managed by Marc Lloyd Williams. Academi Menai opens the door for players to participate in high-level football, competing in prestigious regional and national competitions, including the ECFA Premier League, Colleges Wales Sports Championships, and Welsh Schools FA tournaments.
Sports students at Coleg Menai will enjoy specialised coaching sessions held by CTFC’s accredited coaches.
Lloyd Williams said: “Some of our past learners and Academi Menai players –such as current CTFC players Dion Donohue and Sion Bradley – have gone on to have successful playing careers in the Cymru Premier League with Caernarfon Town, with Dion also enjoying a successful period in the professional game in England with Chesterfield and Portsmouth.
“We’re really pleased to have formalised our partnership with CTFC, this season alone there have been many of the CTFC and Academi Menai players making their Cymru Premier League debuts, and between us we look forward to continuing to foster the talent of young footballers in the region.”
Coleg Menai Sports student and CTFC first team player, Osian Evans, explained: “The new partnership between Coleg Menai and the football club enables us as footballers to improve our skills and fitness, thanks to the college’s new, modern facilities.
“Being able to use the lab at the college’s new sports centre gives us an overview of where we’re currently at, and the opportunity to get to know our strengths and weaknesses in our fitness.”
He added: “By playing for Academi Menai, we get the opportunity to represent Wales - which is a fantastic honour too. I’m really looking forward to being able to take advantage of the benefits of this new partnership between my football club and my college.”
Cavanagh said: “I’m excited that Caernarfon Town Football Club will be joining up in partnership with Coleg Menai in assisting young talent to develop their skills in education and Football.
“This partnership will create opportunities for our FAW Licensed Academy players to not only monitor their health and wellbeing using state of the art technology, but also make sound career choices, while accessing excellent national player pathways.”“Having access to state-of-the-art facilities is a significant step forward and ensures that the quality driven environment we offer includes our educational programme.
“One of our key objectives at Caernarfon Academy is not only to develop better players but develop better people though continued education. Becoming a professional footballer relies on hard work and focus both on and off the field and this partnership will make a huge contribution in producing talented individuals in the area.”