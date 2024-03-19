NANTLLE Vale closed the gap on Ardal North West leaders CPD Rhyl 1879 after they drew 1-1 at Llangefni Town.
But they will see it as a missed opportunity with Rhyl surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Holyhead Hotspur.
Jamie Jones gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half time after good work by Aled Williams and they looked good to take all the points until the islanders equalised through Osian Jones with four minutes remaining.
Vale now trail Rhyl by 13 points but have three games in hand.
Flint Mountain have moved up to second place following their 2-0 win at Pwllheli and, with five games in hand on the leaders, they have a real chance of claiming the title.
Rob Hughes and Mike Hayes scored a goal in each half to seal their win at the Rec.
Other results: Brickfield Rangers 1 Llannefydd 1; Hawarden Rangers 3 Saltney Town 1.