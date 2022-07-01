Commonwealth Games baton bearer Allen commits to the Seasiders

Highly-rated striker Cameron Allen, who was chosen to carry the Commonwealth Games baton on Aberystwyth this week, has agreed to terms to remain at Aberystwyth for the 2022/23 season.

The Queen’s Baton Relay passed through the town yesterday afternoon on the west Wales leg of its tour before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next month.

16 local athletes were chosen as baton bearers as the relay travelled from Plascrug Leisure Centre, down the avenue to Aberystwyth Bowling Club and through town towards the Vale of Rheidol Railway – cheered on its way by local schoolchildren.

Just 17-years-old, Allen broke onto the scene during the 2021/22 season, scoring an immense 38 goals across all competitions for the club’s development U19 side, earning himself a consistent spot on the first team bench and a number of appearances from the bench.

Making his debut away at Penybont in Phase 1, he went on to make three further appearances thereafter - including on the final day of the season, where his deft header secured a point for Town against Connah’s Quay Nomads, earning Aber an 8th place finish in the Playoff Conference.

He also received international honours, receiving several call-ups to the Welsh Schools U18 squad at just 16-years-old, including an unforgettable trip to Italy for the Roma Caput Mundi tournament - joined by fellow Seasider Jamie Jones.

Allen said:“Last season it was a bit of whirlwind for me - starting out with the U19 and then breaking through to the First Team Squad was fantastic.

“The last six weeks of the season are a bit of a blur!

“Playing for Wales, scoring my first goal for the first team and then visiting/gaining experience with some professional clubs….life was hectic, but a good hectic!

“I’m currently in my second year of A-levels at Penglais School and my main focus is to complete my education there.

“When I spoke to the manager he assured me that opportunities will come my way, and he believes in developing young, hungry players.

“I’m looking forward to pre season and giving my all and doing what I love…scoring goals.

“I’m hopeful that I can impress and give the manager some difficult choices to make in terms of selection.”

First Team Manager Anthony Williams said:“I’m delighted to have Cameron with us this season having shown glimpses of his ability toward the end of last season.​