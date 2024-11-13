ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have announced Antonio Corbisiero as new men’s first team manager.
As a player, Corbisiero won the Welsh Premier League, the Welsh Cup, and the League Cup during his seven years with Llanelli, first joining in 2005.
He also played in the Champions League, UEFA Cup, and Europa League with the club he skippered, making 216 appearances.
Having relocated to Ceredigion, ‘Corbs’ joined the Seasiders spending two-and-a-half seasons as a player and thereafter taking on coaching duties with the first team and within the Academy.
He was appointed assistant manager in June 2020 before taking on the top job in June 2021.
The 2021/22 season saw Corbs lead a young Black and Green squad of average age just 23.7 years to a top eight finish, two points shy of a European Play-Off spot in 7th place - alongside a Welsh Cup quarter-final berth – and was awarded manager of the month in November 2021.
The season included memorable wins over Newtown, TNS, and Barry Town, as the Seasiders finished the season in style losing just once in their last seven.
In May 2022 however, the board of directors reluctantly accepted Antonio’s resignation as first team Manager with Anthony Williams thereafter taking the helm later that month.
Following Williams’ resignation last month – and interim manager Dave Taylor’s departure this week – Corbisiero returns as first team manager with immediate effect as Town prepare for their next fixture away at Cardiff Metropolitan University on Saturday, 23 November.
He said:“I’d like to thank Jock and the Board for the opportunity to come back and take charge of this wonderful football club.
“Huge credit must go to Pixie (Dave Taylor) who has given everything since taking charge and brought the team back together to produce some fantastic results to keep the club in contention.
“I’d like to wish him all the best in his next ventures.
“I’m excited to be back at Aberystwyth Town Football Club and back amongst the Cymru Premier again, under similar circumstances to my first time taking charge.
“It will be a huge challenge for my staff and I, but one we are looking forward to immensely.
“I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the squad and meeting the newer members to put my stamp on things quickly.
“The fans showed excellent support throughout my last period in charge, and I know this will continue going forward.
“I was delighted to see a great turnout of over 400 last Friday with the victory against Newtown – so I can’t wait to be back in the dugout at Park Ave soon. Up the Seasiders!”
Club Chairman Donald Kane said:“I personally would like to welcome Antonio back to Aberystwyth Town with huge history here as both a player, coach, and manager of the club.
“I am sure of his appetite for success and know that his work ethic will produce a team with skill and commitment.
“We know from his last period in charge what Corbs bring to the table, so we will look forward to the challenge as a club knowing that nothing less than total effort and resolve will be accepted by him and his staff.
“The work starts now!”
Antonio's full backroom staff will be confirmed in due course through the club's channels.