Corris steam to the top of the Aberystwyth League table
A BIG 5-1 win at Padarn United saw Corris go top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table ahead of Bont who did not have a game.
Having beaten Llanilar 5-1 in their last outing, Corris secured the same result the following week at lowly Padarn.
And they did it the hard way after Gareth Hughes was sent for an early shower after receiving two yellow cards in the opening 10 minutes.
But despite that setback, the visitors led 1-0 at the break through Harry Vince-Holt, who went on to score three more in the second half. He was joined on the scoresheet by Alexander Davies with Liam Antwis netting a late consolation for the home side.
Borth United beat Tregaron Turfs Reserves 2-0, their third win of the league campaign.
Billy Williams put them ahead midway through the first half after good work by Tristan Jenkins with Travis James making sure of the points on 90 minutes after being set up by fellow substitute Matthew Merry.
Penparcau Reserves were held 2-2 at Talybont. It was 2-1 at the interval after Tomos Benjamin bagged a brace for the home side with Christopher Wilkins pulling one back for Arky on 40 minutes.
Talybont’s Dylan Benjamin was shown a straight red on the hour and the visitors made their numerical advantage count as Gytis Pivnickas grabbed an equaliser eight minutes later.
Aberystwyth University Reserves were comfortable 3-0 winners against basement side Llanilar Reserves.
