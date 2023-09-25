Luke Davies-Lovell grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick to help Lampeter Town Reserves maintain their 100% start in the Costcutter Ceredigion League's Division Three with a big 6-2 win against Llanboidy Reserves.
He was ably supported by Gethin Hunter, Harri R and a first goal for the club by 16-year-old Brynmor Gibbons.
Jason Reynolds and Frazer Wyatt replied for the visitors.
Another 16-year-old, Owen Williams, scored the only goal of the game as hosts Crannog Reserves also made it three wins in as many outings by beating Cardigan Town Reserves.
Bargod Rangers Reserves secured their first win of the campaign and did it in some style with goals by Jake Shakespeare (2), Deian Phillips, Luke Digby (2) and Jonathan Evans.
Hayden Morgan netted visitors Pencader United Reserves’ solitary reply.