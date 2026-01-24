Bala Town 3 Flint Town United 4
JD Cymru Premiership Conference
BALA Town slipped into the JD Cymru Premier relegation zone after a disappointing 4–3 defeat to Flint Town United at Maes Tegid on Friday evening.
Despite a spirited second‑half response, the Lakesiders could not recover from a damaging first half that saw them trail 4–1 at the interval.
Manager Steve Fisher expressed mixed emotions when speaking to Sgorio after the match.
“You’ve got to give the lads a lot of credit for the second half performance but you’ve also got to give it to them for the first half defending.
“I’m not just talking about the back four here by the way. I’m talking about defending from the front.
“One of the goals we could have stopped it up the top of the pitch. We’ve let it go thinking that it doesn’t matter in that area and they go straight down the pitch and score.
“There’s positives to take although we got beat and we’ll be fighting tooth and nail for the full season to get us ourselves out of the position that we’re in.”
Flint, playing with the wind behind them, carved out the first opening when Darren Stephenson’s shot flashed wide. Moments later, Elliott Reeves squandered a golden chance, blasting over with the goal at his mercy.
Against the run of play, Bala struck first on 10 minutes. A swift counter‑attack ended with the ball breaking to Lasanna Mendes, who finished neatly at the far post.
But the lead lasted only minutess. A mix‑up between Nelson Digbeu and goalkeeper Joel Torrance allowed Stephenson to nip in and roll the ball into an empty net from a tight angle.
Flint pushed on and took the lead on 22 minutes when Ben Wynne found space on the edge of the box and unleashed a superb strike into the top corner.
Flint were rampant, and their third arrived six minutes later. Wynne delivered a looping cross that found the unmarked Harry Owen, who headed into the bottom corner.
Bala, who had beaten Flint 4–0 just over a week earlier, were stunned, and their situation worsened when Wynne tapped in from a corner to make it 4–1.
Bala emerged with renewed purpose after the break and reduced the deficit on the hour. Cameron Ferguson met Samuel Billington’s cross with a powerful header past Jack Flint. Five minutes later, Billington threaded a perfectly weighted pass to Liam Higgins, who rounded the keeper to make it 4–3.
The hosts pressed for an equaliser, but Flint came closest to a goal late on when Reeves’ delicate chip drifted just over the bar.
Comments
