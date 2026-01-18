NEWCASTLE Emlyn moved to the summit of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after a commanding 4–0 victory, though the scoreline didn’t fully reflect the effort required to overcome a spirited and stubborn Crannog side.
Manager Gareth Winston was understandably pleased with the performance and the three points, which lift his team two clear of Crymych and Felinfach, whose scheduled fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged Tegryn pitch.
“We knew it wouldn’t be an easy game today after Crannog beat Llandysul last week,” said Winston. “We performed well and kept their chances to a minimum.”
Emlyn made the ideal start when Jonathan Seeley opened the scoring after 12 minutes, finishing off a well‑worked move. Despite the early breakthrough, Crannog dug in and defended with real determination, forcing the visitors to remain patient. Their resilience held until first‑half stoppage time, when Peter Almond doubled Emlyn’s advantage.
The second half saw Emlyn take firmer control. Josh Bennett continued his excellent run of form by netting his third goal in as many games shortly after the restart, effectively putting the contest beyond Crannog. With 15 minutes remaining, Osian Thomas rounded off a strong team display by adding a fourth.
With the points secured, Emlyn know they must maintain this momentum if they are to stay ahead of Crannog and Felinfach, who still hold two and three games in hand respectively.
Elsewhere in Division One, fourth‑placed St Dogmaels slipped to a narrow 2–1 home defeat against Llanboidy, who claimed their third league win of the season.
Gethin Scourfield broke the deadlock on 38 minutes, giving the visitors a deserved lead. Their confidence grew, and Ethan Ryan doubled the advantage just before the hour mark.
Substitute Gwylim Rees pulled one back for St Dogmaels with 13 minutes remaining, but Llanboidy held firm under late pressure to secure an important victory.
Maesglas made it back‑to‑back wins after edging a seven‑goal thriller at Llandysul.
Dylan Karliciuk put the visitors ahead on 15 minutes following excellent work from Marcus Dean, but Llandysul responded strongly.
Rhys Jones levelled around the half‑hour mark before Tudur Davies converted a penalty to give the hosts a 2–1 half‑time lead.
The second half swung back in Maesglas’ favour. Carl Williams equalised six minutes after the restart, and Karliciuk struck again on 58 minutes—this time with Williams turning provider—to restore the visitors’ lead. Williams then added his second of the afternoon on 65 minutes to make it 4–2. A late goal from substitute Christopher Timms set up a tense finish, but Maesglas held on for a valuable 4–3 win.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town Reserves saw their perfect record halted after being held to a 1–1 draw at Felinfach Reserves.
Josh Davies put Felinfach ahead in the first half, and Lampeter looked set for defeat until Mark Rivers struck a late equaliser. Despite dropping points, Lampeter still enjoy a healthy 10‑point cushion over nearest challengers New Quay.
Division Three action saw Felinfach Reserves claim a 3–1 victory at Llanboidy Reserves. Rhys Davies scored twice before the break and Ceulan Davies added a third on the hour.
William Abbott netted a late consolation for the hosts, but Felinfach had already done enough to secure the win.
