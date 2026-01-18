The second half swung back in Maesglas’ favour. Carl Williams equalised six minutes after the restart, and Karliciuk struck again on 58 minutes—this time with Williams turning provider—to restore the visitors’ lead. Williams then added his second of the afternoon on 65 minutes to make it 4–2. A late goal from substitute Christopher Timms set up a tense finish, but Maesglas held on for a valuable 4–3 win.