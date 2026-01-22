BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United FC have announced the signing of Joe Lloyd.
The club posted on their socials on Wednesday: “It’s great to see Joe return to the club after playing a key role in the 22/23 season that lifted the J Emrys Morgan Cup and saw the team finish second in the league.
“Joe then went on to sign for THC Wycombe Wanderers FC. During his time at the club, they won the NYFL Trophy and County Cup in the 23/24 season, an incredible achievement.
“He has recently returned from a small stint playing for UARM in America.
“A technically gifted midfielder who can play anywhere across the midfield or as a 10, he breaks lines with his ball dribbling skills and his enthusiasm to play forward passes will surely bring goals to the team.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him in the white and black of Barmouth.”
