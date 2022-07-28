CPD Genod Llanystumdwy invite new players to training
Llan ended the 2021-22 season with a club record win (Llanystumdwy FC )
CPD Genod Llanystumdwy are asking any players interested in trying out for the team to attend pre-season training which starts tonight (28 July).
Llan are looking to build on a successful debut season in the North Wales Women’s League where they won five games to finish above the bottom three.
They finished the campaign in style with a club record 7-1 win against Northop Hall, Hana Wellings and Grace Mpuku both notching hat-tricks.
It was Mpuku’s second hat-trick of the season having also demonstrated her goalscoring prowess with a three-goal salvo against Holywell.
The first training session is on Thursday, 28 July, 6.30pm at Park Dwyfor.
