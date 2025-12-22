ABERYSTWYTH RFC Youths, showcasing their new kit, hosted Pembroke Youth on an uncharacteristically dry and breezy day at Plascrug.
Employing their characteristic expansive style, the Aberystwyth team consistently challenged Pembroke's defensive line from the outset.
Mikey Whistance and Ewan Jones were particularly prominent with their strong runs, each successfully converting well-executed tries.
The backline adeptly navigated the challenging pitch conditions, with Trystan Lewis effectively penetrating the opposition's flagging defence.
Wingers Gavin Pugh and Mina Megglay concluded two fluid plays originating deep within Aberystwyth's territory, while Steffan Jones contributed a notable individual try.
Pembroke, demonstrating commendable resilience, scored three impressive tries, momentarily disrupting the home team's momentum.
However, Aberystwyth's Captain, Henri Michell, delivered a man-of-the-match performance, securing two tries to re-establish control.
Deri Gwynne concluded the match with a superb team try, showcasing his customary powerful play.
Consequently, Aberystwyth remains undefeated after seven league matches, having secured maximum bonus points in every fixture.
Their next match is scheduled for Saturday, 3 January, an away game against second-placed Haverfordwest.
