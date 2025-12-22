Amongst stiff competition, with everyone vying for a personal best time due to the flat nature of the course, Edd came home in 59th place from 246 athletes, and 6th in the veteran over 45 category with a time of 17mins 15 sec, whilst Shelley followed shortly afterwards in a time of 17min 53 seconds to be in 80th position overall, but taking first place in the veteran over 50's category.