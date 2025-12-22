TWO members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club headed to Shrewsbury for the floodlit evening 5km at the Shrewsbury Sports Village. The event was aimed at club runners and also elite athletes, with three ability groups catered for.
Edward Land and Shelley Childs competed in the second race on the night, for athletes with a predicted time between 16mins 30secs to 18mins 30secs.
The format was nice and simple, comprising of 5 one kilometre laps of the cycling circuit at the Sports Village.
Amongst stiff competition, with everyone vying for a personal best time due to the flat nature of the course, Edd came home in 59th place from 246 athletes, and 6th in the veteran over 45 category with a time of 17mins 15 sec, whilst Shelley followed shortly afterwards in a time of 17min 53 seconds to be in 80th position overall, but taking first place in the veteran over 50's category.
Running under the lights offered a very different experience according to Shelley: ”The atmosphere in the sports village was excellent with so many runners and their friends and families present, and the weather also turned up, making it a great night for a fast time if you had the legs.
“Both Edd and myself were happy with our performances, and we've been reminded by the organisers that they will now run a second 'winter' meeting in January, therefore we'll be back for more!"
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities in 2026 visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
