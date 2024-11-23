ABERYSTWYTH Town’s JD Cymru Premier attendances at Park Avenue at the half way point of the 2024/5 season are up on the past two seasons.
A total of 2,916 people have attended Aber's first eight home league matches, giving an average attendance of 365.
This compares favourably with previous season's figures of 2,756 in 23/24 and 2,545 in 22/23.
Aber's top crowds this season have come in their last three home matches: Penybont, 503; Newtown, 403; The New Saints, 379.
The club was delighted to see an increase in young people attending, in particular on the Junior League Promotion Day in October, and a great representation from the club's under 16s team at the last match against Newtown.
Club chairman Donald Kane said: "Despite some difficult results again this season our fans show tremendous loyalty to the club and have stuck by us.
“We know the Manager and players are extremely grateful for this support, and we hope that our performances in the second half of 2024/25 will produce positive results."
Newly appointed manager Antonio Corbisiero added: "The fans showed excellent support throughout my last period in charge, and I know this will continue going forward.