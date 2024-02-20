Coming off the back of achieving Top 4 status in THAT game against TNS, I’d first off like to say a massive thank you to all who turned up to support us, as well as those who wished us well online. The overall occasion and atmosphere created was absolutely fantastic, and one which all of us girls are extremely grateful for. With it being such a competitive game, I hope it served as a superb advert for women’s football here in central Wales, and one which I hope encourages you to come back to Park Avenue during the second half of the season.