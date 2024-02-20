The good news this week continues as Amy J has once again handed the responsibility of writing this column over to me, having had a break from her skipper duties this weekend.
Coming off the back of achieving Top 4 status in THAT game against TNS, I’d first off like to say a massive thank you to all who turned up to support us, as well as those who wished us well online. The overall occasion and atmosphere created was absolutely fantastic, and one which all of us girls are extremely grateful for. With it being such a competitive game, I hope it served as a superb advert for women’s football here in central Wales, and one which I hope encourages you to come back to Park Avenue during the second half of the season.
This Sunday had us travelling northwards to face unfamiliar opposition of Felinheli in the quarter-final of the Adran Trophy, with the hope of making the semis for a third year running. Yet another away day in a cup competition made for a very scenic road trip, although we’re still not sure which mountain was Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) – much to Amy’s dismay!
A late venue change saw us playing at the fantastic facilities of Treborth Playing Fields, with an artificial pitch providing some home comforts. This certainly showed and we got off to a flying start with Gwen scoring her first within 10 minutes. A second was added by yours truly, managing to get my nose on the end of another brilliant ball in by Niamh – they all count right?!
The home side had their chances and if not for Sophie between the sticks and some last ditch defending, would have found the back of the net on another day. However, Gwen curtailed any hope they may have had and finished off a positive first half for us in style, scoring her second and taking her tally in the competition to five, making her the joint top scorer.
The second half was a bit of a non-event. A few half chances here and there with the home side hitting the crossbar, but nothing to write home about. That was until the 80th minute.
Now at this point I should probably advise you all, if you’re not already, to have a sit down and prepare yourself for what I’m about to say next.
She would never forgive me if I didn’t mention this (she probably won’t forgive me for this either), but our fourth goal came from rather an unlikely candidate... cometh the hour, cometh the woman, a cracking shot from our very own Cheeks flew over the keeper and into the back of the net!
And I know what you’re thinking – no it wasn’t particularly windy, and no it didn’t take a deflection.
This rounded off a good performance on the whole, and secured our place in the semi-finals for the third consecutive year.
With the draw already made, next Sunday we head down south to face Cardiff City in what we know will be a tough game. We’ll go into it full of confidence following our recent run of form and with the knowledge that we managed to nick a point down there in the league.
If anyone is looking for something to do on Sunday and fancies a trip to the capital, Cardiff International Sports Campus (Leckwith Stadium) at 2pm is the place to be. And if you can’t make it, check out our social media pages to stay updated.
Whatever the outcome, I know this group will give it their best shot, and who knows, perhaps Aberystwyth Town Women can create some cup magic of their own!