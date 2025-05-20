BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs brought the curtain down on a very successful season with a 4-0 win against Mountain Rangers at Cae Clyd.
The Amateurs, who lifted the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup a week earlier, were presented with the North Wales Coast West Division One trophy on Saturday.
They finished 18 points clear of runners-up Caergybi with 19 wins and just one defeat in the 22-match campaign and return to tier four football next season full of confidence.
In front of a bumper Cae Clyd crowd, champions Blaenau were given a guard of honour by Rangers as they stepped on to the pitch along with club junior players.
Determined to finish the season on a high, the hosts gave the supporters plenty to cheer about with first half goals by Cai Price and Oliver Dukes-Morgan.
The kept pressing after the break and added to their tally with quickfire goals around the hour mark by 18-year-old Guto Roberts and substitute Owain Jones-Owen.