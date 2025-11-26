PENPARCAU booked their place in the next round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup after edging Lampeter Town in a thrilling 10-goal encounter on Saturday.
The tie began at a frantic pace, with both sides attacking with intent. Matty Davies opened the scoring for Arky on 10 minutes, finishing well after good work from Mikey Gornall. Lampeter hit back nine minutes later, levelling through an unfortunate own goal by Timothy Thomas.
Early in the second half, Gytis Pivnickas restored the visitors’ advantage, again set up by Gornall. Liam Lewis then thundered home a strike past keeper Heulyn Jones on the hour mark to make it 3–1. But two quick errors allowed Lampeter back into the contest, with Hari Jones and Llyr Jones capitalising to bring the scores level.
Penparcau responded in style, Lewis and Pivnickas both netting their second goals of the afternoon with half an hour still to play. Dion Deacon-Jones reduced the deficit with six minutes remaining, but man-of-the-match Lewis sealed the victory late on with his hat-trick strike.
Elsewhere, Waterloo Rovers also hit six in their tie against Crymych. Owain Richards led the way with four goals, including two penalties, while Matthew Brasenell and substitute Adam Gough also found the net. Sion Vaughan and Rhodri George replied for the visitors.
Caersws Development claimed a 3–0 win over Llanidloes last Wednesday, thanks to goals from Shayne Kelly, Jared Marks and Noah Roberts.
CWFA Senior Cup
Barmouth & Dyffryn United bowed out of the CWFA Senior Cup after a narrow defeat to Llandrindod Wells. The hosts controlled long spells but were undone by a 25-yard strike from Arwyn Walby.
Ffostrasol endured a tough afternoon at JD Cymru North side Newtown, who ran out 7–0 winners at Latham Park. Devon Torry netted a hat-trick, Louis Jacobs added two, with Jamie Hyne and Tomas Jones also on target.
Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies Cup
St Dogmaels eased through in the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies Cup with a 5–0 win at New Quay, William Jenkins scoring twice alongside goals from Trystan Owens, Adam Williams and Emilio Morgan. Newcastle Emlyn also progressed, beating Bargod Rangers 3–0 with strikes from Jonathan Seeley, Joshua Bennett and Samuel Brook.
