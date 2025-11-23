TALYBONT have drawn level with Penparcau on 20 points at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after running out 6–0 winners at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Saturday.
With Arky occupied in the Emyrs Morgan Cup, where they edged Lampeter Town 6–4, Talybont seized the chance to strengthen their title challenge with an emphatic victory that also boosted their goal difference.
Missing several first-team regulars, the visitors produced a statement performance.
Full-back Ioan Joseph, pushed into a more advanced role, opened the scoring in the fourth minute.
Tomos Benjamin quickly added a second, and James Graham made it 3–0 before the quarter-hour mark.
Joseph struck again on 36 minutes to complete his brace, before Michael Fitzpatrick put the result beyond doubt with a stunning free kick that left home keeper Joshua Aitken helpless just before the interval.
After the break, Ciaran Evans added a fifth 10 minutes into the second half. Although Talybont pressed for more, Tywyn showed resilience to limit further damage, but the visitors’ dominance had long since secured the points.
Elsewhere, Borth and Llanon shared the spoils in a thrilling 3–3 draw. Llanon led three times through Robert Crumpler, Ashton Bradley-Thomas and Clay Nash, but Borth hit back each time with goals from Llion Jones, Thomas Schofield and Rhodri Jones.
Padarn United ended their 2025 league campaign on a high, claiming a 5–0 victory over Ceidwaid Aberystwyth.
A strong first-half display saw Liam Antwis net twice, with Oliver Pursall and Keiran Evans adding further goals to establish a four-goal cushion.
Owen Griffiths, who provided three assists, capped the performance by scoring the only goal of the second half on 72 minutes.
Fixtures, 29 November: Borth v Penparcau; Ceidwaid Aberystwyth v Talybont; Corris United v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves; Llanon v Llanilar Reserves
