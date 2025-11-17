THERE was an upset in a quarter final shield match on Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
In the Barmouth derby game, having played both legs on the same day, Royal B got the better of the more fancied Royal A, by winning the doubles play-off frame after the match had been tied at 10-10.
The first leg went the way of the B team, 6-4, leading 5-3 after the singles, Simon Cheatle winning his two frames for the victors.
The second leg was also 6-4, this time to Royal A, to make it all square, the A side taking the two doubles games to stay in contention.
Simon was successful twice, as in the first leg, while Bobby Griffith and George Chapman had two frames apiece for Royal A.
The match needed one frame of doubles to decide the winners, Royal B coming out on top when Alex Temple and Jack Townshend beat Bobby and Luke Hills, to advance to the semi-finals.
Torrent Hustlers are through to the semi-finals after a comprehensive 11-0 aggregate success against visiting Sandbanks.
There were two wins each for Dion Jones, Tom Jones and Elfyn Dafydd; Dion also winning the only frame played of the second leg to send his side through.
Garth Gangsters defeated visitors Fairbourne Golf 9-1 in another shield match, Keith Maiden having an eight-ball clearance for the winners.
Kieran Roberts and Sion Wilkes won two frames each for Garth.
Cross Keys v Partee Animals was postponed, both legs to be played in Fairbourne this coming Sunday.
Partee Animals were in action, however, in a rearranged league match at the Cross against Torrent Hustlers, who fell to their second successive defeat, the Fairbourne team winning 8-4.
Steve Parry had an eight-baller for the Golf Club side as he won all of his three frames.
Results, League: Torrent Hustlers 4, Partee Animals 8; Shield: Royal B 11, Royal A 10 (on aggregate) Torrent H. 11, Sandbanks 0 (on aggregate) Garth Gangsters 9, Fairbourne Golf 1 (1st leg)
Fixtures, Wednesday, 19 November: Royal B v Cross Keys (league); Sunday, 23 November: Shield quarter final 2nd leg - Fairbourne Golf v Garth Gangsters; 1st and 2nd legs - Partee Animals v Cross Keys
