A WEST Wales family have returned from Norway where they represented Great Britain in the World Martial Arts Games 2025.
Sifu Matthew Rumbelow and Hannah Howell run the Shaolin Martial Arts School, Red Dragon Kung Fu, where their daughter Maia also trains.
They made it a family goal to spend the year training hard across the UK before making their way to Oslo with 18-month-old baby Phoenix in tow.
She is not just any ordinary toddler, given her position as the school’s renowned Kung Fu mascot and could be seen warming up with Team GB on the big day.
At just nine-years-old, and on her first international excursion, Maia came away with a strong Gold in Chinese Weapons, a Silver in Chinese Traditional Forms and a Silver in Creative Weapons with her acrobatic twin spear routine.
Despite fully rupturing ligaments in her knee, a couple of months before the tournament, which should have slashed any hopes of her participating, Hannah chose to still compete in a knee brace on one crutch.
She modified her Kung Fu forms in the hope that she could prove the martial art is for everyone no matter your physical limitation.
She already trains through an autoimmune condition so knew an injury would not stop her completely.
This sheer determination saw her win two silver medals, one in Creative Forms and one in Chinese Weapons with butterfly knives.
Sifu Matthew Rumbelow secured a Gold in Chinese Weapons with the broadsword, Silver in Creative Forms and a Bronze in Chinese Traditional Open Hand Forms performing 13 Luohan Soft Fist.
He competed against high degree black belts from the USA, Germany, Mexico and Switzerland.
What is truly remarkable is how this little family from Llanfyrnach, with their unstoppable passion for Chinese martial arts, helped finally reverse the legacy of the USA dominating all of the Chinese categories and brought home some medals for Great Britain in their art.
For this family, Kung Fu is a way of life, and competing together is the ultimate pressure test, showcasing their art to the world with grit and grace.
Their mission is to make the art as accessible as possible to all who have the heart and dedication to pursue a Kung Fu journey.
Sifu Matt Rumbelow runs weekly classes in Haverfordwest, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.