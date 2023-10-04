FFOSTRASOL produced a brilliant display to knock Penrhyncoch out of the Central Wales Senior Cup at Cae Baker last night.
Setting the pace at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League's Division One, Ffos went into the tie full of confidence and their belief that they could win was bolstered when Michael Wilcox gave them the lead on 18 minutes after good work by Bleddyn Jones.
The Roosters' Jon Evans missed a penalty just after the hour mark and the visitors held out for the win.
Goals by Drew Reynolds and substitute George Clarke saw Llanidloes Town through against Forden at KVM Park with Jake O'Donnell replying for the visitors.
Guilsfield's Andrew Evans claimed the match ball with a hat-trick as they eased to a comfortable 6-0 win at Welshpool Town with Jamie Hyne (2) and Iwan Matthews also on the scoresheet.
The hosts finished with 10 men after Robert Cookson was handed a second caution on 86 minutes.
A Michael Walsh own goal in the 74th minute gave Hay St Marys the win in a seven-goal thriller against visitors Rhayader Town.
Rhayader shaded the first half with goals by Jack Clark and Samuel Rees either side of Jack Biggs equaliser for the hosts on the half hour.
Bradley Goodwin, who was sent off after receiving a second booking in the closing stages, increased their lead on 51 minutes before the hosts mounted an impressive comeback, Biggs with two goals inside five minutes before the hour mark for his hat-trick.
The hosts also finished with 10 men when Liam Mcanally was red carded late on.