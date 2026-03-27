CYMRU’S FIFA World Cup dream slipped away in heartbreaking fashion at the Cardiff City Stadium, as Bosnia and Herzegovina edged through on penalties after a tense 1–1 draw.
On a night thick with tension, Cymru put in a brave, disciplined shift, feeding off the energy of a roaring Red Wall. Chances were scarce early on, though Harry Wilson came closest with a trademark curler that rattled the crossbar. Bosnia and Herzegovina offered the occasional warning at the other end, but the sides went in level.
Photographer Colin Ewart was there to capture the highlights.
The breakthrough finally came six minutes into the second half. Dan James pounced on a loose ball, burst into space and unleashed a stunning strike from distance to ignite the stadium. Cymru pushed on from there—James almost doubling his tally and Karl Darlow pulling off a vital save to deny Ermedin Demirović.
But with the clock ticking down, Cymru were dealt a cruel blow. Edin Džeko, the visitors’ talismanic veteran, rose highest at a late corner to head in an 86th‑minute equaliser and force extra time.
The additional 30 minutes brought more nervous energy than clear chances, though Cymru found another gear late on. Wilson came close again, but neither side could land the decisive punch before the tie moved to the drama of penalties.
The shoot-out started well—Wilson scored confidently, and Darlow kept out Demirović. But momentum quickly slipped away. Brennan Johnson fired over, Neco Williams saw his effort saved, and Bosnia and Herzegovina held their nerve. Kerim Alajbegović buried the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4–2 victory.
It was a bitter end for Cymru after a performance full of heart, effort and discipline—yet defined by razor‑thin margins.
With Italy winning their semi-final 2–0, Cymru now turn their focus to Tuesday’s international challenge match at home to Northern Ireland.
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