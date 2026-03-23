Porthmadog 4 Llay Welfare 1
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG played some excellent football today against a good Llay team who occupy fourth place in the league. Chris Jones’ men were particularly strong during a first half which they dominated and in which the margin could well have been more substantial, writes Treflyn Jones.
The Traeth men got their noses in front after nine minutes when a determined Rhys Alun dispossessed Llay`s full back before sending in a low left-footed cross-cum-shot which was tapped home into an unguarded net from a yard out by Sam Reynolds who went on to have a great game.
There then followed three promising moments for centre forward Osian Evans. A firm shot from a narrow angle was well saved by keeper Cameron Dutton before a long run culminated with the burly striker just missing the target. He also skied a shot when well-placed.
Port, however, doubled their account on 18 minutes when a fine pass by Rhys Alun released Cai Griffith on the left flank. His cross reached the luckless but hard-working Osian Evans whose initial shot was blocked only for Rhys Alun to tap home the rebound. 2-0.
Gruff John's effort after 25 minutes made it 3-0 after good work from Sam Reynolds
There were further heroics to come from Dutton in the Llay goal as he saved very well with his trailing leg from Reynolds after being sent the wrong way.
All this before Llay rather surprisingly reduced the deficit with a very well taken goal. A thunderous 25-yard drive by Ellis Hickey cannoned off Josh Cooke`s crossbar before William Nevitt did well to head home the rebound.
This was somewhat against the run of play given Port`s dominance at this stage but it served as a warning for Port as to Llay`s overall ability. The half ended 3-1.
Yes, Port dominated the first period, but the second half was a little more even territorially.
Cai Jones was unlucky when his left foot volley came off the post early on and Osian Evans did ever so well on several occasions to beat his marker but was unfortunate to miss out in the scoring department due to some very well-timed last-ditch challenges from a disciplined Llay defence.
On another foray, he latched on to a huge clearance by Cai Griffith before bringing out the very best in Cameron Dutton who saved low to his right.
Port supporters’ hearts were in their mouths when Llay netted after 80 minutes from a corner kick but the `goal` was ruled out for an infringement.
Thereafter, we were treated to good old fashioned end-to-end fare, and, deep into injury time,
Port at last put the icing on the cake. A left-footed free kick from deep by Liam Morris found the head of an unmarked Osian Evans. His firm header was well parried but Port`s Gruff Ellis slid in at the far post to slam the rebound home and give Port a deserved 4-1 win.
Next Friday night, Port travel to Llangefni for another league encounter with a 7:45 kick off.
Porthmadog: Josh Cooke (gk), Sion Wyn Williams, Cai Griffith, Gruff John, Gruff Ellis, Sam Reynolds (Jonny Bravo 80`), Ryan Williams, Osian Evans, Cai Jones (Math Jones 88`), Shaun Cavanagh (Caio Evans 68`), Rhys Alun Williams (Liam Morris 68`)
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