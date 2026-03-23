Cambrian United 2 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru South
ON a balmy day in picturesque Clydach Vale above the Rhondda Valley, Aber Town lost 2–0 to already promoted Cambrian United, but competed well and came close to an equaliser before a late second goal killed the contest.
Liam Eason opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute, then in the second half substitute Rackeem Reid was denied a penalty and Owain Evans went inches wide before Josh Allen doubled the lead four minutes from time.
The inimitable Southsiders were out in force again on Saturday and cheered on the Black and Greens, who made a promising start and registered the first shot on target when Owain Evans’ lobbed effort was touched past the post by home keeper Morgan Davies.
Zach McKenzie glanced wide from the resulting corner, and the hard-working Piers Juliff had a shot blocked as the visitors looked lively. Cambrian, however, took the lead midway through the half when a ball fell fortuitously for Eason, and he found the bottom corner.
Having gone ahead, United grew into the game and La’trell Jones in Aber’s goal did well to deny Allen and Jack Fox in quick succession. Calvin Smith’s free-kick brought another good save from Davies, and although the hosts had a few attempts off target, Craig Williams’ men could feel slightly unfortunate to be a goal down at the break.
Jones denied Allen again after the restart, then Owain Evans was released but sent a low effort wide with the Southsiders gasping.
Alex Bonthron hit the post with a header before Jones was again in the right place to catch Jarrad Wright’s effort. Tom Mason had a low shot saved, then came a huge moment when substitute Reid burst through and was hauled down on the edge of the box by last man Cam Strinati.
The Seasiders were astonished to see neither a penalty nor a red card awarded as Cambrian survived.
Reid was proving a real handful, and next he nodded a ball through for Owain Evans, whose curling effort went inches past the post, leaving Southsiders’ heads in hands once again.
Jones denied Eason at the other end, then with time almost up Fox crossed from the left and Allen scored a somewhat flattering second. Jones saved once more from substitute Tom Hillman, and the game was done.
Despite the scoreline, Aber made a strong fist of what was on paper their toughest fixture of the season, and having slipped to sixth after a very demanding run, Craig Williams’ men will be targeting a positive finish, starting next Saturday at home to Adam Lido (KO 2.30pm).
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