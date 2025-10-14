CYMRU’S FIFA World Cup qualification is out of their own hands after Belgium’s 4-2victory at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday evening put them in the driving seat for an automatic qualification spot.
Cymru, who took an early lead with a bullet header by Joe Rodon and created numerous chances throughout the game, have a big November ahead of them as they seek to replace North Macedonia in second spot to secure a play-off spot.
Manager Craig Bellamy will be absent from the touchline in Cymru’s next match against Liechtenstein after he was booked on the sidelines, and Harry Wilson will also be suspended for the visit to Vaduz on Saturday, 15 November.
Both will have served their suspensions for the visit of North Macedonia to Cardiff on Tuesday, 18 November.
Cymru’s lead on Monday was short-lived on Moday with Kevin De Bruyne scoring from the penalty spot 10 minutes later after Charles De Ketelaere’s shot struck Ethan Ampadu’s arm.
And they stole ahead moments later, Thomas Meunier’s fierce drive, after good work by Jeremy Doku down the right, giving Cymru keeper Karl Darlow no chance.
De Bruyne was successful again from 12-yards on 76 minutes as Cymru lost composure late on, Jordan James handling the ball in the box giving the ref no option but to point towards the spot.
Nathan Broadhead made it interesting again with a fine finish going into stoppage time after linking up with Kieffer Moore but the visitors hit back immediately through Leandro Trossard to finish Cymru’s fightback.
