NEWCASTLE Emlyn and Felinfach had to settle for a share of the spoils after the top-of-the-table Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One clash ended in a 1-1 draw.
With leaders Crymych in league cup action, it was an opportunity for the second and third placed clubs to apply some pressure but a draw was the fair result in the end.
The game sparked into life early on with a 40-yard looping worldie by Emlyn’s Josh Bennett after just seven minutes.
With both teams competing well, Rhys Jon James drew hosts Felinfach level on 66 minutes.
The visitors ended the game with 10 men after keeper Kieran Brook was red carded late on.
Emlyn manager Gareth Winston said: “I felt we dealt with their long ball game quite well considering the pitch didn’t suit us with us being a footballing side.
“But we started brightly with Josh’s long range strike and really our keeper didn’t have any saves to make.
“The second half we felt we controlled much of the game until a major decision went against us but it’s not a loss and we focus on getting three points next week.”
Llechryd were comfortable 5-1 winners against visitors Llandysul but it was an evenly-matched opening 45 minutes with Ashley Campbell’s goal for the hosts all that separated the two teams.
Llechryd were clinical after the break with Jordan Griffiths notching a second-half hat-trick and also aided by an Ifan Llewelyn own goal. Jamie Harley replied for Llandysul.
Goals by Louis Harding and Dylan Karliciuk (2) saw Maesglas to a 3-1 win against visitors Llanboidy who hit back through Frazer Wyatt.
In Division Two, leaders Lampeter Town Reserves underlined their title credentials with 14 unanswered goals against visitors Maesglas Reserves.
It was one-way traffic from the first whistle with Jason Jones leading the way with a first half hat-trick and Hugol Alberski-Douglas bagging a brace.
The second half followed the same pattern with Jones netting another two to take his tally to five, Alberski-Douglas completing his hat-trick, veteran substitute Mark Rivers also scoring a hat-trick with Osian Williams, Harri Rivers and Carwyn Gregson also getting on the scoresheet.
Ross Diamond scored late on to give New Quay a narrow 1-0 win at Bargod Rangers whilst Tregaron Turfs Reserves beat Felinfach Reserves by the odd goal in five.
Jay Kenney twice gave Turfs the lead with the visitors replying through Cerith Evans and Dion Lloyd.
Richard Parkin gave the hosts the lead for the third time just after the hour make and they managed to hold on to the three points this time.
Gareth Davies scored a late winner for Llechryd Resereves against visitors Aberaeron.
Alfie Bellars gave the hosts and lead with Rhydian Davies equalising for Aeron midway through the first half.
Division Three leaders Llandysul Reserves enjoyed a good day at the office with a 7-1 at Felinfach 3rds with the goals shared out between Marc Lloyd (2), David Clark (2), Caleb Davies, Ifan Jones and Ashton Davies. Ben Hamvas netted a late consolation for the hosts.
Crymych Reserves were also big winners, 6-1 against Dewi Stars – Danny Williams (3), Rhydian Howells (2) and a Sion Griffiths own goal. Bleddyn Holgate netted for the Stars.
It ended 2-2 between Pencader United Reserves and Cardigan Town Reserves after LLywelyn Jones and Cai Evans had give the hosts a good stars.
Joshu Davies and Oliver Howell Williams hit back for Cardigan.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.