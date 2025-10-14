BOW Street returned to Ardal North East action for the first time in almost a month and secured their third league win on the bounce.
After victories in the JD Welsh Cup and Ardal North League Cup and then a disappointing defeat against AFC Wattstown in the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy last time out, the Magpies beat Rhos Aelwyd 3-1 on Saturday to move up a few places in the table.
Rhys Hughes gave the visitors the lead after just three minutes but Rhos were back on level terms when Scott Reeves slotted home a penalty on the half hour.
A Ryan Jenkins own goal swung momentum back Streets’ way on the stroke of half time but they had to wait until very late in the day to seal the win, Taylor Watts with a well-struck spot kick in the third minute of added-on time.
With league leaders Llanuwchllyn in cup action, Cefn Albion had the chance to close the gap at the top to just one point but they fluffed their lines, beaten 4-0 at home by Llanfair United.
The visitors led 2-0 at the interval courtesy of a couple of goals by Karl Seliaerts and the second half followed a similar pattern, Tomos Jones bagging a brace to secure a comprehensive victory.
It finished goalless between third placed Knighton Town and Corwen as Penycae moved up to fourth, ahead of Corwen, after beating Lex XI 3-1 on their own patch.
Zac Davies grabbed the headlines with a match-winning hat-trick, Samuel Colley replying for the home side.
Edward Clarke netted a dramatic stoppage time winner to see Kerry to a 2-1 win against visitors Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant whilst Reuben Baker also scored a last-gasp crucial goal to give Llandrindod Wells a share of the spoils at Llangollen, the match ending 2-2.
