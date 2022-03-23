Dafydd Iwan to sing Yma o Hyd before Wales World Cup playoff

Dafydd Iwan will perform Yma o Hyd before the big game against Austria on Thursday evening ( Cambrian News )

Wales fans are being encouraged to arrive early for tomorrow night’s FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium and take in some of the exciting pre-match entertainment that is on offer.

All entertainment on the concourse starts from when the stadium opens at 5.45pm and will last until 7pm.

Dafydd Iwan will perform Yma o Hyd in the stadium bowl at 7.15pm.

The match will launch the new Gary Speed Stage in the Ninian Stand concourse, in memory of the former Cymru manager and player.

DJ Katie Owen will be performing on the stage pre-match to build the atmosphere.

As well as the new Gary Speed stage, The Red Wall regulars in the Canton Stand concourse will still be entertained by the Spirit of 58’ stage featuring The Riff and DJ Gareth Hopkins, whilst fans in the Family Stand will be entertained by Girltalk DJs and dancers from the Performing Arts Academy Wales.

The song will be performed at 7.15pm and fans are encouraged to be in their seats to enjoy the performance.