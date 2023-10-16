LLANDYSUL were the big winners of the day in the Dai Davies Memorial Cup with four unanswered goals at Llanon.
Callum Murphy set the tone with two goals early in the second half with substitute Ifan-Sion Mason-Evans and Jay Johnson completing the job.
Gethin Scourfield and Ifan Jones secured Llanboidy’s 2-0 success at Tregaron Turfs, the visitors also missing a penalty by Frazer Wyatt.
Ryan Busby bagged a brace as Dewi Stars ran out 2-1 winners at Cardigan Town, Callum Davies replying for the hosts whilst Bargod Rangers edged a nine-goal thriller at Pencader United.
Lyndon Robinson, Jac Griffiths, Mathew Evans, Dean Jones and Rhydian Davies found the back of the net for Rangers with replies by Bradley Rowland (2), Kieran Thomas and Osian Hands for United who finished with 10 men when Thomas was handed a second caution on 83 minutes.
• Ross McDonald fired a hat-trick for Crymych as they saw off New Quay 6-1 in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup.
Sion Vaughan and Rhodri George (2) joined him on the scoresheet with Jesse Hopkins netting a consolation for the visitors.