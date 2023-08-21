Four first-half goals gave Aberystwyth Town too much to do as they ultimately fell to a heavy defeat at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday night.
Two goals from Josh Williams, one from Callum Bratley and Jordan Davies’ 38th minute penalty all came before the half-time whistle.
Despite an improved second-half performance and Bratley’s dismissal in the 68th minute, the damage was clearly already done on what was a disappointing night for the Black and Greens.
Aber’s new signing Aaron Simpson came into defence to cover for Harry Owen, and Eric Yahaya started up front ahead of the injured Mark Cadwallader, and the early signs were that the hosts would see most of the ball without really hurting the visitors.
Declan Poole blasted wide and Mike Wilde missed the target with a wayward header for Quay, but Aber also threatened with Billy Kirkman’s free kick, but his effort sailed wide.
Then came the breakthrough as Poole went on an overlapping run down the right and crossed for Williams to tap in from 10 yards, and Nomads had the lead.
With the rain falling and the hosts’ impressive mobility increasing, Bratley doubled the lead with a low shot from the edge of the area, and Aber’s night got worse when Davies burst through, was brought down by Dave Jones in goal, and converted the resulting penalty for 3-0.
Jack Thorn curled a free kick wide for the visitors but Jones had to pull out a brilliant stop to deny Poole, turning his low effort round the post, and finally Williams volleyed home from the edge of the area to complete a horrible first half for Aber.
Fears of a much worse result abounded at half time, however credit must go to Anthony Williams’ men, who put in a much improved performance after the break and deserved at least a goal for their efforts.
Owen Taylor blasted an audacious effort from distance just wide, Iwan Lewis had a shot blocked and Taylor put in a decent cross which evaded the visiting attackers.
Taylor chopped in a low shot from the right which was saved by Andy Firth in the Nomads goal after good work from Liam Walsh, and further Aber corners were cleared.
Dave Jones once again did well to deny Davies in a one on one at the other end, then back came Aber with sub Alex Darlington, Taylor and Kirkman all having shots cleared to safety.
Jones denied Quay’s Ryan Harrington with a low stop, and then Bratley saw red for a second yellow card.
Ben Woollam volleyed just over the bar for the Black and Greens, and Taylor volleyed over with the visitors dominating this section of the match.
Jones then denied sub Harry Franklin, and Darlington saw a header saved on the line by Firth with Town pressing for a consolation goal.
Finally Louis Bradford headed Darlington’s last minute cross just wide, and the game ended at 4-0, with Aber seeing no reward for a stirring second half effort.
Connah’s Quay looked every inch a side determined to repeat last season’s second place finish, with a very impressive first half display of progressive football which Aber were unable to deal with. However manager Williams will definitely take the positives from a much-improved second half.
Aber are next in action away to Newtown on Saturday, in a televised match which kicks off at 5.15pm.