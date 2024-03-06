CORRIS United celebrated with a win following a four-week break due to games being called off because of bad weather in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.
The Quarrymen picked up the three points after a hard-fought clash at Talybont who battled all the way.
The hosts took the lead through 18-year-old Ioan Joseph after 13 minutes and that’s the way it stayed at Blaendolau till the break.
Corris were determined to get the win to close the gap on leaders Bont to three points and they found a way with goals by Dion Kohler and Corrin Harrison.
Llanilar Reserves won their second game of the campaign, beating Tregaron Turfs Reserves 2-0 on their travels.
Both their goals were scored by 17-year-old Efan Wyn Jones in the first half hour with the Turfs, despite their best efforts, failing to find a way to beat Llanilar keeper Richard Edwards.