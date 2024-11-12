ABERYSTWYTH Town have announced that Dave Taylor has left his position as assistant manager of the Black and Greens.
Taylor, known as ‘Pixie’ took up the interim manager’s role following the departure of Anthony Williams back in October and enjoyed mixed fortunes over his seven matches at the helm.
There were two huge JD Cymru Premier victories at Caernarfon Town in his second game in charge and against Newtown at Park Avenue on Friday evening.
There was also a 2-1 Nathaniel Cup quarter final victory away at Connah's Quay Nomads.
The Seasiders suffered four defeats during his tenure, 3-0 and 4-2 in difficult games against Penybont and The New Saints, a 4-0 defeat on the road to relegation rvivls Briton Ferry Llansawel and a 1-0 JD Welsh Cup home defeat against JD Cymru South outfit Ammanford.
Popular for his sardonic wit, Taylor also demonstrated a tactical nous which helped the team during a transitional period and everyone at the club appreciated his contribution.
Chairman Donald Kane said: "We are sad to see ‘Pixie’ leaving our club.
“He is an absolute gentleman, he has throughout the whole time of our search for a manager endured a cross examination after every game about the club's future.
“He took this with his usual wit, perspective and a selfless sense of humour.
“Dave leaves us having steadied the ship with some great results and with a League Cup semi final to play.
“He was a great player, a great coach and a friend to Aberystwyth Town Football Club, including the players and everyone involved in the running of our club.”
Taylor scored 118 goals in 225 games as a Welsh Premier League striker and won the European Golden Shoe during the 1993–94 season with Porthmadog.
He has extensive experience having acted as assistant manager to clubs such as Cefn Druids and Caernarfon Town.
A further announcement regarding the first team management structure will follow.