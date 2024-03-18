TREGARON Turfs were in the mood for goals when they welcomed Penybont to the Playing Field for a MMP Central Wales South clash on Saturday.
The Turfs were in a rich vein of form with six wins on the bounce and performances that saw management pairing Malcolm Davies and Dilwyn Daniel pick up the manager of the month award.
Up against spirited opponents in Penybont, the hosts were rampant in an impressive first half display with Liam Jones breaking the deadlock after just three minutes after good work by Paul James.
James also provided the assist for Turfs’ second on 18 minutes, Ryan Davies slotting the ball past keeper Alphie Stonefield.
With runaway leaders Penparcau’s scheduled match at Presteigne St Andrews postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, this was an opportunity for Tregaron to close the gap to nine points and they went for it with three late first half goals by Davies (2) and James.
They continued to bomb forward in the second half with Davies netting his fourth on 67 minutes and James going on to notch his hat-trick.
Llanilar dug deep at times with a few goal line clearances in their 3-1 win at Machynlleth.
Ioan Wyn Jones, Harvey Matthews and Ryan Edwards gave them a commanding lead by the hour before 16-year-old substitute Leo Waterhouse netted a late consolation.