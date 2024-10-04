BOW Street have announced their new first team coach following Llyr Evans’ departure back in September.
After weeks of speculation as to the identity of their new boss, the Magpies have instead decided to cover the position internally until the end of the season or until a new first team manager is appointed.
Dean Evans steps up to take the role of first team coach with immediate effect, and will be supported by the existing management of Amlyn Ifans, Warren Sedgwick, Huw Bates and Tom Williams, who will also continue to run the reserves.
This means that within the new setup Street can boast almost 20 years of management experience at tier 3, and everyone at the club wishes the boys all the best for the remainder of the season.
Evans takes over with the team in good shape, sitting pretty at the top of the Ardal North East table with seven wins, a draw and a defeat in their nine outings.
They are in cup action this weekend as they face the long trip North to face Mochdre Sports in the FAW Amateur Trophy on Saturday.