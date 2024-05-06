BUILTH Wells caused an upset on Saturday by defeating recently-crowned Lock stock Ardal North East champions Penrhyncoch 1-0 at a sun-drenched Lant Field.
The visitors made a strong start as Dan Owen drove towards the penalty area in the eighth minute but pulled his shot wide.
Christy Gale raced through on goal three minutes later bit was denied by stand-in Builth Wells goalkeeper Dave Thomas.
An under strength Bulls team were having to withstand a barrage of pressure from the champions during the early stages of this encounter.
Penrhyncoch's Taylor Watts pulled a 25 yard drive wide of goal in the 13th minute before Cameron Allen placed his effort the wrong side of the far post from a corner three minutes later.
The Ceredigion club were made to pay for their missed opportunities when Tommy Rowlands ran on to a Ryan Powell pass before lifting the ball over the advancing Leigh Jenkins in the Penrhyncoch goal.
Thomas had to be alert to deny Allen at his near post in the 34th minute with a smart save to turn the ball behind for a corner before Zac Davies drove towards the Builth Wells penalty area five minutes later and saw his shot turned over the crossbar by Thomas for another corner.
The Rooster continued to create a host of chances after the break with Davies and Tomos Evans going close before they thought they had finally equalised when a cross from the right flank was met by Evans, only a few feet in front of goal, but his downwards header bounced over the crossbar.
The visitors continued to sustain the pressure in the closing stages with Allen's 25 yard drive fizzing over the crossbar in the 88th minute before substitute Geoff Kellway struck his stoppage time effort wide of goal from the edge of the penalty area.
Bow Street continued their good run of form, with a 2-0 win against Cefn Albion.
Despite not playing their best football of the season, the all important three points were in the bag thanks to a couple of Dafydd Carruthers goals in first half stoppage time.
Llanuwchllyn won by the same socreline at Llangollen Town.
Meilir Williams gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute before Warren Aykroyd-Duckett double their tally early in the second half
Oscar Herd and Liam Pickstock sealed Llansantffraid’s 2-0 win at Llandrindod Wells whilst Llanfair United won by the odd goal in five against visitors Radnor Valley.
Matthew Stevens and Flynn Morris put the hosts in the driving seat before Ieuan Price pulled one back from the penalty spot.
Thomas Edwards equalised with 15 minutes to go but Morris bagged his brace in the closing stages to secure the win.