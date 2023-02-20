TWO stoppage time goals condemned Penrhyncoch to defeat against visitors Prestatyn Town after a solid defensive display by the Roosters in the JD Cymru North.
The Cae Baker hosts were ahead 1-0 at the break through Niall Coleridge and were good value for their lead.
They were dealt a blow when Liam Lewis was red carded for an off-the-ball incident on 83 minutes but still looked like they could hang on to take the three points.
But the Seasiders finally broke their resistance in the 92nd minute, Thomas Aylmer with the goal following a corner.
And they stole the three points four minutes later, Jack Gibney firing past home keeper Oliver Farebrother.
Llanidloes beat Holyhead Hotspur 3-1 after Luke Boundford gave them a 1-0 advantage at the break.
Jack Orbell and Jamie Breese put them in the driving seat with early second half goals before Dylan Summers-Jones netted a late consolation for the Harbourmen.
Other results: Gresford Athletic 1 Ruthin Town 0; Guilsfield 0 Llandudno 0; Mold Alexandra 0 Colwyn Bay 3; Porthmadog 0 Chirk AAA 5; Buckley Town 0 Holywell Town 2; Cefn Druids 3 Conwy Borough 0.