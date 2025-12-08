FFOSTRASOL and Penrhyncoch shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the MMP Central Wales League South.
The point lifted the Roosters to the top of the table, four clear of their rivals, though Ffos have four games in hand with Lampeter Town and Bont also well placed to mount a title challenge in what could be a thrilling second half to the season.
Llanidloes Town claimed a 3-1 victory at Aberystwyth Town Development.
The Park Avenue hosts missed a first-half penalty and were punished as the Daffs took control after the break.
Dafydd Carruthers opened the scoring on 58 minutes, but Landon Walton equalised five minutes later.
Llani rallied, with Lorne Scane restoring their advantage midway through the half before Steffan Marshman sealed the win late on.
Fixtures, Saturday 13 December: Machynlleth v Llanilar; Kerry Reserves v Lampeter Town; Penrhyncoch Reserves v Tregaron Turfs; Ffostrasol v Bont.
