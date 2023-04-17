Penrhyncoch’s spirited end-of-season performances in the JD Cymru North ended with a battling display at Gresford which deserved at least a point.
The relegated Roosters battled back after trailing 1-0 to Dominic Declan’s strike on the half hour to take a lead into the break courtesy of a stunner by Jamie Jones moments later and a seventh league goal of the campaign by veteran Geoff Kellaway.
Alex Buxton equalised for the hosts on 53 minutes before Steffan Gittins netted their winner in the closing stages.
Llanidloes were beaten 3-0 at Porthmadog in their final outing of the season, Meilir Williams, Nathan Williams and Marcus Banks the goalscorers for the Traeth hosts.
Other results: Chirk AAA 2 Buckley 2; Colwyn Bay 1 Llandudno 1; Holyhead Hotspur 0 Holywell Town 6; Mold Alexandra 0 Guilsfield 1; Prestatyn 8 Cefn Druids 0; Ruthin Town 4 Conwy Borough 0.