ABERYSTWYTH Town have welcomed back defender Rhys Davies to the club after two seasons with Barry Town.
Hailing from Talgarth near Brecon, he is a former Shrewsbury Town scholar who made an impression in the National Leagues North and South as a youngster with Nuneaton, Chippenham Town, and Hereford FC.
He joined Town in June 2020 from Hereford FC as a 19-year-old and spent two years at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, making 55 appearances across all competitions, scoring four. He impressed with his tenacity, bravery, and flexibility in defence at both left-back and centre-back.
He joined Barry ahead of the 2022/23 season, making 26 appearances in all competitions as the Jenner Park side became JD Cymru South champions and gained an immediate return to the top-flight.
He was retained for the 2023/24 season and made a further 22 appearances.
He said: "I'm really looking forward to getting going this season and to be back playing my football at Park Avenue.
“Looking back on my last spell at the club, I really enjoyed both my football and the club as a whole, so to return a couple years later is great.
“I'm excited for the season ahead and hope we as a team can deliver on the pitch from the get go, and have a successful season for the fans."