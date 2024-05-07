A STUNNING goal by Lois Thomas finally settled a classic play off final between North Wales League East and West champions on Sunday.
After a hugely entertaining clash in normal time which saw Merched Tref Fflint battle back from a two-goal deficit, Pwllheli’s scored a fine individual effort in extra time to give the Rec side the plaudits.
Lois Thomas stormed down the right, made her way to the byline and showed dancing feet to create space to curl an unerring finish into the corner - a goal good enough to grace any final.
Pwllheli were much the better side during the opening exchanges at Llandudno’s OPS Wind Arena and it came as no surprise when they took the lead on 20 minutes.
Thomas’ initial attempt was parried to Magi Hughes who set up Stacey Sansome for a fine finish.
Pwllheli were creating far more chances than Flint, who came into the game as the first half wore on, and they were denied a second goal when captain Magi Hughes fired against the bar.
Pwllheli came flying out of the blocks in the second half with Jini Owen Hughes running on to a through ball by Magi Hughes to prod the ball past Flint keeper Becky Bott.
But Flint rallied with Rosie Hughes denied by Pwllheli keeper Sara Williams on a couple of occasions.
At the other end, Jini Owen Hughes shaved the bar with a curling attempt and Katie Bowe threatened with a couple of long rangers.
It was exciting stuff and even more so when Flint reduced the arrears with a quarter of an hour to go, Ruby Hastings with a fine near post finish after a bursting run down the right.
A real end-to-end affair saw Pwllheli go close again.
Magi Hughes’ 20-yarder was palmed away to safety by Bott before Charley Davies almost made it 3-1 with a header from Owen Hughes’ corner.
Flint almost levelled matters from a goalmouth scramble that ensued following a corner before they struck with the equaliser with five minutes to go, Rosie Hughes with an easy finish into an empty net after good work by Zoe Stopford.
With extra time looming, Pwllheli pushed for a winner and were desperately unlucky not to find one.
Jini Owen Hughes was denied by a fantastic save by Bott and the woodwork came to Flint’s rescue again when Sansome struck the bar with a 30-yard cracker.
The two teams face each other again on Sunday in the Betty Pickering Cup semi-finals in what promises to be another competitive affair.