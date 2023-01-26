Aberystwyth Town Women put in yet another valiant display against the odds but left with nothing to show for it - losing 4-0 to Cardiff Met in the Genero Adran Premier.
Goals from Jessica Westhoff, Erin Murray, Tija Richardson and Ellie Preece condemned the Seasiders to yet another league defeat on the road.
It was a depleted side that donned the green and black at Cyncoed Campus, with several regular first-teamers out through injuries sustained in Sunday's match against league leaders Cardiff City. Aber were also without captain Kel Thomas, suspended after her red card at the weekend.
Gav Allen's team now need to pick themselves up for one final push in Phase 1 - they host Swansea City at Park Avenue on Sunday (29 January), kick-off 2pm.
Report courtesy of ATWFC Media