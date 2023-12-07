Following a seven-week period away from the pitch for both teams, Dewi Stars take on Llechryd in the third round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup tonight (7 December).
The players will be itching to go at Teifi Leisure Centre (kick-off 7.30pm) after a lengthy period of inactivity and will be determined to make up for lost time.
The Stars have only played seven games in the Costcutter Ceredigion League this season and are currently in fifth place, a point behind tonight's opponents who have played one more match.
Dewi Start can move to within a couple of points behind leaders Ffostrasol - who have won eight and lost one of their nine matches - if they win their games in hand