It was an agonising defeat for Aberystwyth Town Women, falling 2-1 at Pontypridd United and missing their chance to go fourth in the Genero Adran Premier.
Gwenllian Jones had given Aber a first-half lead - but two goals in two minutes for the hosts courtesy of Alison Witts and Olivia Francis kept the points at home.
Aber thought they had equalised in the dying seconds of the game as Rebecca Mathias fired home after a drop ball but the goal was ruled out after a conference between the officials.
“Pontypridd were better than us today,” said a disappointed captain Kel Thomas. “We were lucky to come in at 1-0 at half-time - we rode our luck a bit and sneaked a cheeky goal.
“We did have some good spells, and there was no doubting the girls’ efforts today.
“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again - there’s still a lot to play for and we need to remember that the league doesn’t stop at the split so all points will count whether we end up in the top half or the bottom half.”
Aber Town Women’s next match is on Sunday, 4 December against TNS at Park Avenue (kick-off 2pm).
Report: Carrie Dunn