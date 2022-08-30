‘Disappointing’ draw for Dolgellau at Rhayader
Rhayader 2 Dolgellau 2
Ardal North East
DOLGELLAU suffered a frustrating afternoon at Rhayader, finding themselves 2-0 down before fighting back to draw level.
A point is not the worst outcome in such a scenario but the Wasps created enough chances to have taken the three points.
But they nearly left The Weirglodd empty handed after the hosts were awarded a stoppage time penalty. Grant Stamp stepped up but his effort was well saved by Dol keeper Darren Andrews.
The home side surged ahead against the run of play with a couple of goals by Sion Herman either side of the break.
Cai Johnson pulled one back just after the hour with Dave Edwards netting the equaliser with two minutes of normal time remaining to set up a tense finale.
Despite not being that busy in goal, Dolgellau’s man of the match was Darren Andrews, who produced a stunning save that was destined for the top corner and the crucial penalty save in the last minute.
He said: “Disappointing to come away with a draw yesterday but a point is a point and we move on.
“We didn’t perform as well as we can as a team and struggled to get a consistent rhythm in our play, despite dominating possession throughout the game.
“We found ourselves 2-0 down from our own mistakes and found ourselves in a situation that we should never have been in, but credit must go to the lads as we kept battling to salvage a draw in the end.
“We did create several chances but weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Thanks to the lads for the MOM award... I’m glad I was able to save the penalty at the end to maintain a point.”
• Fans favourite Cai Johnson is moving to Scotland to do a Masters degree at Glasgow University.
He will be studying cancer research with precision oncology for a year and is hoping to make a career in the drug development industry.
A club statement said: “Cai has always been an important player for us and will be missed.
“He always gives 100 per cent on the pitch, is full of energy and, like he proved on Saturday, he can score and create for the team. Hopefully we will see him playing again for us this season, when he’s back home.”
Cefn Albion 1 Llanuwchllyn 0
LLANUWCHLLYN lost their 100 per cent winning start to the campaign with a slender 1-0 defeat at early pacesetters Cefn Albion.
Curtis Griffiths popped up with the vital goal on 49 minutes with Llan struggling to get back into it, especially after they went down to 10 men after Garmon Hafal was red carded.
