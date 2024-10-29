Dolgeddau AAFC’s latest match in the Ardal Northern Leagues was away to Chirk on Saturday. Guto Pugh picked up Man of the Match in a game which gave Dol their first clean sheet since the opening game of the season.
This one had a better start, in contrast to last week’s reverse fixture, with Dol taking the lead early through a trademark Paul Lewis left-footed strike. Chirk probed throughout to get themselves back in the game but with some resolute defending, the hosts were kept out.
Late on, Osian latched onto a cleared ball from deep, finding himself one-on-one with the keeper and finishing cooly to seal the three points.
The final score was Chirk 0 - 2 Dolgellau.
On their Facebook page, the team expressed thanks to everyone who come to support.
Saturday’s Line Up was as follows: Tyler Andrews; Ben Fisher; Nathan Morris; Guto Pugh; Dion James; Jake Jones (C); Gethin Evans; Dennis Bates; Osian Morris; Wil Gruffydd; Paul Lewis; Gerwyn Williams; Harri Davies; Rob John; Ed Powel; Rob Evans.
After facing Chirk back to back in the league, the first team managed maximum points. At home, Wil Gruffydd (Seashells Ltd) picked up the Man of the match, scoring two goals, including the winner late on.
At Chirk, there were a few contenders, which typified a solid team performance away from home, however, Guto Pugh’s (Kevin Williams Earthworks and Plant Hire) performance on young shoulders impressed the most.
Meanwhile Dolgellau Reserves visited Llandudno Reserves, losing 2-1. But Dai Roberts said he is “incredibly proud of the players. “Llandudno are the league leaders and hadn’t conceded a goal before today, but although we only had 12 players available, we put in a hell of a shift and were incredibly organised throughout and they didn’t trouble us much. We feel two key decisions went against us, with their first goal being offside in my opinion and a late Darryn Jones equaliser being bizarrely ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper, although the keeper simply spilled the ball. Throw in Jasper Whitney hitting the inside of the post, and on a different day, it could easily had ended 3-1 to us."
Next Saturday, the firsts are at home to Llansantffraidd, 2pm Kick off down the Marian.
Other results in the Ardal Northern Leagues: Llanidloes Town 0 - 1 Llansantffraid Village; Llanuwchllyn 4 - 0 Brickfield Rangers; Cefn Albion 1 - 1 Llangollen Town; Llandrindod Wells 2 - 1 Kerry; Penycae 2 - 2 Radnor Valley; Builth Wells 2 - 0 Bow Street; Rhos Aelwyd 1 -1 Llanfair United.
Fixtures, November 2, 2pm: Builth Wells v Llangollen Town; Chirk AAA v Rhos Aelwyd; Kerry v Llandrindod Wells; Cefn Albion v Llanfair United; Dolgellau AA v Llansantffraid Village; Radnor Valley v Penycae.