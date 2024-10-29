Meanwhile Dolgellau Reserves visited Llandudno Reserves, losing 2-1. But Dai Roberts said he is “incredibly proud of the players. “Llandudno are the league leaders and hadn’t conceded a goal before today, but although we only had 12 players available, we put in a hell of a shift and were incredibly organised throughout and they didn’t trouble us much. We feel two key decisions went against us, with their first goal being offside in my opinion and a late Darryn Jones equaliser being bizarrely ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper, although the keeper simply spilled the ball. Throw in Jasper Whitney hitting the inside of the post, and on a different day, it could easily had ended 3-1 to us."