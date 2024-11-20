DOLGELLAU AAFC have paid tribute to a club stalwart who recently passed away.
Simon ‘Swanny’ Griffiths. Simon was a former player, reserve team manager and lifelong supporter of the club.
He even refereed junior games when the club was in need.
Club secretary Stephen Parry: "We won the League title in 2015-16 and who was there supporting? Simon.
“He was everywhere supporting, usually in my car and always had a point of view, always good company and always football knowledgeable.
“I remember him coming to Blackburn to watch his beloved Liverpool, many moons ago, and ever since asking me if I was able to take him to Anfield. My big regret is that I never managed it.
“He had some hard times, but received help from his close friends and he helped some of them in their hours of need too.
“He will be missed by those who knew him. RIP my friend!"
Tributes poured in on the club’s socials including: “Sleep tight Swanny and deepest sympathy to all the family,” and “Will always remember as will all of the ffordd y Felin and heulog gang Simon in his green frog wellies if it was to play football,cricket on top slope or on the island. So many good memories RIP swan.”